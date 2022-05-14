Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diversity in the Dugout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base and members of the local community talk about the importance of teaching diversity and inclusion to children during Diversity in the Dugout at the Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy, Missouri, May 14, 2022. Diversity in the Dugout is an event coordinated by the Youth Excited about Sports Program and the Royals Youth Academy director to educate kids about diversity in a fun environment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844747
    VIRIN: 220514-F-PJ022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109018749
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity in the Dugout, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Diversity
    Whiteman AFB
    Whiteman
    inclusion
    Diversity in the Dugout

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT