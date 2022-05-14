video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base and members of the local community talk about the importance of teaching diversity and inclusion to children during Diversity in the Dugout at the Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy, Missouri, May 14, 2022. Diversity in the Dugout is an event coordinated by the Youth Excited about Sports Program and the Royals Youth Academy director to educate kids about diversity in a fun environment.