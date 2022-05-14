Airmen assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base and members of the local community talk about the importance of teaching diversity and inclusion to children during Diversity in the Dugout at the Kansas City Royals Urban Youth Academy, Missouri, May 14, 2022. Diversity in the Dugout is an event coordinated by the Youth Excited about Sports Program and the Royals Youth Academy director to educate kids about diversity in a fun environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844747
|VIRIN:
|220514-F-PJ022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109018749
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Diversity in the Dugout, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
