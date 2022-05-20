Sgt. Tyler Holloway, of Sheridan, Wyoming, placed first in the Army National Guard’s 2022 Region Six Best Warrior Competition for the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year category at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo.,
from May 16 to May 20. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Joseph Burns, Sgt. Roy Uptain, Sgt. Kristina Kranz, Cpl. Bradley Archer, Pfc. Rachael Tofflemeyer, and Sgt. First Class Ashley Motley)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844745
|VIRIN:
|220520-Z-A4455-0695
|Filename:
|DOD_109018722
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|GUERNSEY, WY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Region Six Best Warrior Competition 2022, by CPL Bradley Archer, SPC Joseph Burns, SGT Kristina Kranz, SFC Ashley Motley, 1LT Chelby Rush, PFC Rachael Tofflemeyer and SGT Roy Uptain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT