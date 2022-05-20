Region Six Best Warrior Competition 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Tyler Holloway, of Sheridan, Wyoming, placed first in the Army National Guard’s 2022 Region Six Best Warrior Competition for the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year category at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo.,

from May 16 to May 20. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Joseph Burns, Sgt. Roy Uptain, Sgt. Kristina Kranz, Cpl. Bradley Archer, Pfc. Rachael Tofflemeyer, and Sgt. First Class Ashley Motley)