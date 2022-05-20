Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region Six Best Warrior Competition 2022

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Cpl. Bradley Archer, Spc. Joseph Burns, Sgt. Kristina Kranz, Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Motley, 1st Lt. Chelby Rush, Pfc. Rachael Tofflemeyer and Sgt. Roy Uptain

    197th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Tyler Holloway, of Sheridan, Wyoming, placed first in the Army National Guard’s 2022 Region Six Best Warrior Competition for the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year category at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo.,
    from May 16 to May 20. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Joseph Burns, Sgt. Roy Uptain, Sgt. Kristina Kranz, Cpl. Bradley Archer, Pfc. Rachael Tofflemeyer, and Sgt. First Class Ashley Motley)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 13:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844745
    VIRIN: 220520-Z-A4455-0695
    Filename: DOD_109018722
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US 

    This work, Region Six Best Warrior Competition 2022, by CPL Bradley Archer, SPC Joseph Burns, SGT Kristina Kranz, SFC Ashley Motley, 1LT Chelby Rush, PFC Rachael Tofflemeyer and SGT Roy Uptain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Best Warrior
    Army
    Camp Guernsey
    Region Six

