    Operation Fly Formula B-Roll - May 25, 2022

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Ramstein Air Base, Germany supported Operation Fly Formula order by President Joe Biden. Twenty-nine pallets were loaded for a total of 77,952 meals loaded.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844744
    VIRIN: 220525-F-HT863-199
    Filename: DOD_109018683
    Length: 00:05:03
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Operation Fly Formula B-Roll - May 25, 2022, by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    air power
    721 APS
    86 AW
    RAB
    521 AMOW

