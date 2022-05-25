Ramstein Air Base, Germany supported Operation Fly Formula order by President Joe Biden. Twenty-nine pallets were loaded for a total of 77,952 meals loaded.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844744
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-HT863-199
|Filename:
|DOD_109018683
|Length:
|00:05:03
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Fly Formula B-Roll - May 25, 2022, by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
