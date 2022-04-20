Sicily-Rome American Cemetery Overview Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220525-N-FF029-001 NAPLES, Italy (May 25, 2022) An overview video highlighting the history of the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery, located in Nettuno, Italy. The Sicily-Rome American Cemetery is spread out over 77-acres and honors the thousands of American servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Allied invasion of Italy during World War II. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)