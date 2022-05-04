Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo Trains for Emergency Management

    PORT CLINTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participate in an emergency management exercise for the city of Port Clinton, Ohio, Apr. 5. This exercise is to discuss and document challenges that may occur in Port Clinton and Ottawa County, Ohio, because of a seiche or high-water event, which could result in a summer flood and shoreline erosion. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 12:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844737
    VIRIN: 220525-A-ZQ575-0001
    Filename: DOD_109018557
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: PORT CLINTON, OH, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USACE Buffalo Trains for Emergency Management, by Yvonne Najera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    USACE Buffalo District

