USACE Buffalo Trains for Emergency Management

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844737" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District participate in an emergency management exercise for the city of Port Clinton, Ohio, Apr. 5. This exercise is to discuss and document challenges that may occur in Port Clinton and Ottawa County, Ohio, because of a seiche or high-water event, which could result in a summer flood and shoreline erosion. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)