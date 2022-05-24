LA Fleet Week Education Roundtable

SAN PEDRO (May 24, 2022) Sailors discuss the benefits of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education) program with civilian educators on the Battleship USS Iowa Museum during Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) in San Pedro, Ca., May 24, 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Jennings)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 11:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844733
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-YV347-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109018510
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
