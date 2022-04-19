Eighth District - National Safe Boating Week 2022 - Behind-the-Scenes

Capt. Hans Govertsen, commander, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, and Lt. Alexis Williams, a command duty officer, discuss the roles within sector’s command center and demonstrate what goes into a search and rescue operation at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi April 19, 2022. Members at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi provided boating safety tips as part of National Safe Boating Week, a week-long annual campaign for the Coast Guard and agency partners to emphasize the importance of safe boating practices and the use of boating safety equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)
|04.19.2022
|05.25.2022 10:58
|B-Roll
|844726
|220419-G-VY010-1001
|DOD_109018459
|00:03:26
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|1
|1
