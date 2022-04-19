Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eighth District - National Safe Boating Week 2022 - Behind-the-Scenes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Capt. Hans Govertsen, commander, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, and Lt. Alexis Williams, a command duty officer, discuss the roles within sector’s command center and demonstrate what goes into a search and rescue operation at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi April 19, 2022. Members at Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi provided boating safety tips as part of National Safe Boating Week, a week-long annual campaign for the Coast Guard and agency partners to emphasize the importance of safe boating practices and the use of boating safety equipment. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 10:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844726
    VIRIN: 220419-G-VY010-1001
    Filename: DOD_109018459
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth District - National Safe Boating Week 2022 - Behind-the-Scenes, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Corpus Christi
    Texas
    National Safe Boating Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT