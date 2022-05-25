Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Obstacle Course Slow Motion B-Roll

    ITALY

    05.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    Southern European Task Force - Africa's 2022 Best Warrior Competition obstacle course B-Roll (slow motion)

    Date: May 25, 2022

    Location: Del Din, Vicenza, Italy

    Attribution: SFC Alexander Henninger

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844720
    VIRIN: 220525-A-LJ797-417
    Filename: DOD_109018268
    Length: 00:12:42
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obstacle Course Slow Motion B-Roll, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    obstacle course
    best warrior
    best squad
    slow motion
    SETAF-AF

