BETHESDA, Md. (May 18, 2022) Kristine Keliiliki, a Dance/Movement Therapist with Creative Forces, and the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE), holds a dance workshop where she shares the healing roots of Polynesian dance, how it suppports a clinical setting, and also as a celebration of the Polynesian islands as part of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is observed in the United States during the month of May, and recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. (DoD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)