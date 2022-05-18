Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Healing Roots of Polynesian Dance

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Bernard Little and Ricardo Reyes-Guevara

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    BETHESDA, Md. (May 18, 2022) Kristine Keliiliki, a Dance/Movement Therapist with Creative Forces, and the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE), holds a dance workshop where she shares the healing roots of Polynesian dance, how it suppports a clinical setting, and also as a celebration of the Polynesian islands as part of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is observed in the United States during the month of May, and recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. (DoD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 10:32
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

