    Master Sgt. David Close B-roll

    1, TURKEY

    04.20.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Master Sgt. David Close, 39th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, talks about his experiences with alcohol as an Airman and now as a first sergeant at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 20, 2022. Close mentioned resources for Airmen, including the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment program. ADAPT is a program used to not only help Airmen when an alcohol-related incident occurs, but to also provide tools to curb habits before they start. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 08:26
    Category: Interviews
