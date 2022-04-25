Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ask Mehmet B-roll

    04.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    Mehmet BirBiri, 39th Air Base Wing’s host nation advisor, shares a story about Hodja at Incirlik Air Base, April 25, 2022. Mehmet reminisces about the changes throughout his career on Incirlik and how it used to be 40 years ago. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 07:06
