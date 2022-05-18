Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint terminal attack controllers strengthen close air support (CAS) capabilities, enduring partnerships

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT, KUWAIT

    05.18.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron watch Eurofighter Typhoons in the sky over Udairi Range, Kuwait, May 18, 2022. USAF JTACs deployed to the 82nd EASOS, along with the U.S. Army 1st Battalion 194th Armor Regiment joint fires observers in-training, and the Italian Air Force practiced close air support, fostered enduring partnerships and advanced its decisive combat dominance during a live-fire training exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 06:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844684
    VIRIN: 220518-F-PL327-403
    Filename: DOD_109017928
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT, KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint terminal attack controllers strengthen close air support (CAS) capabilities, enduring partnerships, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Udairi Range
    TACP
    special operations
    Joint Tactical Air Control
    Eurofighter Typhoons
    82 EASOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT