U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron watch Eurofighter Typhoons in the sky over Udairi Range, Kuwait, May 18, 2022. USAF JTACs deployed to the 82nd EASOS, along with the U.S. Army 1st Battalion 194th Armor Regiment joint fires observers in-training, and the Italian Air Force practiced close air support, fostered enduring partnerships and advanced its decisive combat dominance during a live-fire training exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 06:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844684
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-PL327-403
|Filename:
|DOD_109017928
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|UDAIRI RANGE, KUWAIT, KW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint terminal attack controllers strengthen close air support (CAS) capabilities, enduring partnerships, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
