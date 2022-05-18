Joint terminal attack controllers strengthen close air support (CAS) capabilities, enduring partnerships

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844684" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force joint terminal attack controllers assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Air Support Operations Squadron watch Eurofighter Typhoons in the sky over Udairi Range, Kuwait, May 18, 2022. USAF JTACs deployed to the 82nd EASOS, along with the U.S. Army 1st Battalion 194th Armor Regiment joint fires observers in-training, and the Italian Air Force practiced close air support, fostered enduring partnerships and advanced its decisive combat dominance during a live-fire training exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)