San Pedro, Calif. (May 24, 2022) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks at a press conference during a Defense Support for Civil Authority exercise as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week (LAFW) 2022. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 09:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844668
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-VY375-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109017571
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LA Fleet Week Kicks off with DSCA exercise, by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
