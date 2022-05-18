220518-N-CD319-1002 EAST CHINA SEA (MAY 18, 2022) The 5 in. mark 45/54-caliber lightweight gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 22:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844666
|VIRIN:
|220518-N-CD319-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109017492
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5 In. Live Fire, by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT