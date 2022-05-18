Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220518-N-CD319-1002 EAST CHINA SEA (MAY 18, 2022) The 5 in. mark 45/54-caliber lightweight gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 22:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844666
    VIRIN: 220518-N-CD319-1002
    Filename: DOD_109017492
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5 In. Live Fire, by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    USS Sampson
    Combat Readiness
    Navy
    Destroyer

