    Pacific News: May 25, 2022

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: President Biden departed Osan Air Base in South Korea after meeting with Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk-Yeol and landed on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, in Japan, for the first time in three years, Yokota Air Base in Tokyo reopened for its Annual Friendship Festival, and in the Sea of Japan, ships assigned to expeditionary Strike Group 7 participated in integrated mine-countermeasure training exercise Noble Vanguard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 21:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 844661
    VIRIN: 220524-N-MD802-1003
    Filename: DOD_109017390
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP 

    This work, Pacific News: May 25, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    Sea of Japan
    Friendship Festival
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    IndoPacom
    Noble Vanguard

