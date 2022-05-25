On this Pacific News: President Biden departed Osan Air Base in South Korea after meeting with Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk-Yeol and landed on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, in Japan, for the first time in three years, Yokota Air Base in Tokyo reopened for its Annual Friendship Festival, and in the Sea of Japan, ships assigned to expeditionary Strike Group 7 participated in integrated mine-countermeasure training exercise Noble Vanguard.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 21:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|844661
|VIRIN:
|220524-N-MD802-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109017390
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: May 25, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
