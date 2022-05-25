Pacific News: May 25, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: President Biden departed Osan Air Base in South Korea after meeting with Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk-Yeol and landed on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, in Japan, for the first time in three years, Yokota Air Base in Tokyo reopened for its Annual Friendship Festival, and in the Sea of Japan, ships assigned to expeditionary Strike Group 7 participated in integrated mine-countermeasure training exercise Noble Vanguard.