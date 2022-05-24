Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Week 2022: Flag Football Afternoon

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    4th Infantry Division Soldiers square off against one another with an American past time favorite, football, May 24, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Mountain Post Soldiers build esprit de corps and challenge one another to stay READY through competition during Ivy Week. Ivy Week allows 4th Inf. Div. Soldiers an opportunity to show that they are proud of who they are and what they do matters. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 19:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844640
    VIRIN: 220524-A-MQ814-0002
    Filename: DOD_109016133
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    This work, Ivy Week 2022: Flag Football Afternoon, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Ivy Week 2022

