4th Infantry Division Soldiers square off against one another with an American past time favorite, football, May 24, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colorado. Mountain Post Soldiers build esprit de corps and challenge one another to stay READY through competition during Ivy Week. Ivy Week allows 4th Inf. Div. Soldiers an opportunity to show that they are proud of who they are and what they do matters. (U.S. Army video by Staff. Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 19:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844640
|VIRIN:
|220524-A-MQ814-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109016133
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Week 2022: Flag Football Afternoon, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT