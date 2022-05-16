Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.16.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll for the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 16-20, 2022. ACSA is an annual training event designed to test physical endurance and core operational skills of defenders. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 18:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    security forces
    36 Wing
    ACSA

