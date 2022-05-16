B-Roll for the Advanced Combat Skills Assessment at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, April 16-20, 2022. ACSA is an annual training event designed to test physical endurance and core operational skills of defenders. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 18:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844639
|VIRIN:
|220416-F-DN254-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109016120
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Advanced Combat Skills Assessment 2022, by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
