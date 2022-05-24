Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division Ivy Week 2022 Best Squad Competition Day 2 B-Roll

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Collin MacKown 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division compete in the "Best Squad Competition" during Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 24, 2022. Ivy Week is a way for the Mountain Post to practice esprit de corps by challenging Soldiers and allowing them to compete amongst each other in multiple events. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Collin S. MacKown)

    4th Infantry Division
    Esprit De Corps
    Mountain Post
    Ivy Week

