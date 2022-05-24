CASCOM 2022 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant M4 Rifle Stress Shoot (B-Roll)

Soldiers of the Combined Arms Support Command sprint in their tactical vests and combat helmets, drag 90-pound sleds and carry kettlebells before firing their weapons under the “stress” of physical exertion May 24, 2022, at Fort Lee, Va., as part of the stress shoot portion of the Combined Arms Support Command Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.
05.24.2022
05.24.2022
B-Roll
00:02:06
FORT LEE, VA, US
