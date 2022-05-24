Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CASCOM 2022 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant M4 Rifle Stress Shoot (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Soldiers of the Combined Arms Support Command sprint in their tactical vests and combat helmets, drag 90-pound sleds and carry kettlebells before firing their weapons under the “stress” of physical exertion May 24, 2022, at Fort Lee, Va., as part of the stress shoot portion of the Combined Arms Support Command Best Squad/Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 17:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844631
    VIRIN: 220524-A-WA652-0001
    Filename: DOD_109015307
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CASCOM 2022 Best Squad/Drill Sergeant M4 Rifle Stress Shoot (B-Roll), by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Fort Lee
    noncommissioned officer
    Best Squad
    Combined Arms Support Command
    Sustainment Center of Excellence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT