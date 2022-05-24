Ivy Week: M240B

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division and tenant units of the Mountain Post compete a M240B machine gun competition during Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 24, 2022. The Ivy Week machine gun competition test Soldiers on confirming their zeros on their assigned weapon, qualify the M240B table VI, disassemble and reassemble their weapon, move and establish a firing position and clear a lane and to prove who is the best team in the 4th Inf. Div. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)