    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ivy Week: M240B

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division and tenant units of the Mountain Post compete a M240B machine gun competition during Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 24, 2022. The Ivy Week machine gun competition test Soldiers on confirming their zeros on their assigned weapon, qualify the M240B table VI, disassemble and reassemble their weapon, move and establish a firing position and clear a lane and to prove who is the best team in the 4th Inf. Div. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844629
    VIRIN: 220524-A-AW454-716
    Filename: DOD_109015069
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ivy Week: M240B, by SSG Matthew Lumagui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4ID
    4th Infantry Division
    Fort Carson
    Soldiers
    Ivy Week 2022
    M240B Competition

