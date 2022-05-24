Ivy Week: M240B

Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division and tenant units of the Mountain Post compete a M240B machine gun competition during Ivy Week at Fort Carson, Colorado, May 24, 2022. The Ivy Week machine gun competition test Soldiers on confirming their zeros on their assigned weapon, qualify the M240B table VI, disassemble and reassemble their weapon, move and establish a firing position and clear a lane and to prove who is the best team in the 4th Inf. Div. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Lumagui)
|05.24.2022
|05.24.2022 19:27
|B-Roll
|844629
|220524-A-AW454-716
|DOD_109015069
|00:02:45
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|1
|1
