Coast Guard 13th District Mental Health Awareness

Member across the 13th Coast Guard District speak about the importance of mental health during Mental Health Awareness Month in the Pacific Northwest, May 13, 2022. The 13th District created a mental health task force to help members by providing resources to assist with mental health needs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)