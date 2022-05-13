Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard 13th District Mental Health Awareness

    05.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Member across the 13th Coast Guard District speak about the importance of mental health during Mental Health Awareness Month in the Pacific Northwest, May 13, 2022. The 13th District created a mental health task force to help members by providing resources to assist with mental health needs. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 18:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 844615
    VIRIN: 220413-G-AF140-1001
    Filename: DOD_109014133
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: US

    Mental Health
    D13
    Mental health Awareness Month
    Coast Guard 13th District
    Mental health task force

