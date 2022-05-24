Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Week 2022 Mabry Mile

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Leaders across the Ivy Division participated in the Mabry Mile Obstacle Course Competition, May 24, 2022, during the Ivy Week, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Mabry Mile obstacle course was named after Maj. Gen. George L. Mabry, a commander who was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division; he led an attack through the Hürtgen Forest near Schevenhutte, Germany, Nov. 20, 1944. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    This work, Ivy Week 2022 Mabry Mile, by SPC Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4ID
    Obstacle Course
    4th Infantry Division
    Mountain Post
    Mountain Post READY
    Mabry Mile

