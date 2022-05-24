Ivy Week 2022 Mabry Mile

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders across the Ivy Division participated in the Mabry Mile Obstacle Course Competition, May 24, 2022, during the Ivy Week, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Mabry Mile obstacle course was named after Maj. Gen. George L. Mabry, a commander who was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division; he led an attack through the Hürtgen Forest near Schevenhutte, Germany, Nov. 20, 1944. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)