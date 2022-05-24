Leaders across the Ivy Division participated in the Mabry Mile Obstacle Course Competition, May 24, 2022, during the Ivy Week, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Mabry Mile obstacle course was named after Maj. Gen. George L. Mabry, a commander who was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division; he led an attack through the Hürtgen Forest near Schevenhutte, Germany, Nov. 20, 1944. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 19:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844611
|VIRIN:
|220524-A-MQ729-984
|Filename:
|DOD_109012961
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Week 2022 Mabry Mile, by SPC Scyrrus Corregidor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT