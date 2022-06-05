ALCOM celebrated its 75th Anniversary at the Alaska Aviation Museum in Anchorage, Alaska, May 6, 2022. In coordination with trusted partners, Alaskan Command conducts homeland defense, civil support, mission assurance, and security cooperation within the ALCOM joint area of operations to defend and secure the United States and its interests. The ceremony was an opportunity for ALCOM to celebrate the historic legacy of the military in Alaska and commemorate its longstanding relationship with trusted partners and communities across the state.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 14:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844609
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-UO482-158
|Filename:
|DOD_109012792
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ALCOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary, by SrA Justin Wynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT