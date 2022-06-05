Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALCOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Wynn 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    ALCOM celebrated its 75th Anniversary at the Alaska Aviation Museum in Anchorage, Alaska, May 6, 2022. In coordination with trusted partners, Alaskan Command conducts homeland defense, civil support, mission assurance, and security cooperation within the ALCOM joint area of operations to defend and secure the United States and its interests. The ceremony was an opportunity for ALCOM to celebrate the historic legacy of the military in Alaska and commemorate its longstanding relationship with trusted partners and communities across the state.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 14:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844609
    VIRIN: 220506-F-UO482-158
    Filename: DOD_109012792
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: JBER, AK, US

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    JBER
    ALCOM

