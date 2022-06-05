ALCOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ALCOM celebrated its 75th Anniversary at the Alaska Aviation Museum in Anchorage, Alaska, May 6, 2022. In coordination with trusted partners, Alaskan Command conducts homeland defense, civil support, mission assurance, and security cooperation within the ALCOM joint area of operations to defend and secure the United States and its interests. The ceremony was an opportunity for ALCOM to celebrate the historic legacy of the military in Alaska and commemorate its longstanding relationship with trusted partners and communities across the state.