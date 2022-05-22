521st AMOW, Total Force aircrew execute first Operation Fly Formula delivery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and a Total Force aircrew staged at Ramstein AB from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam prepare 78,000 pounds of infant formula for delivery from Europe to Indianapolis International Airport, Indiana for further distribution, May 22, 2022. U.S. Transportation Command expeditiously coordinated across federal agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, to support U.S. President Joe Biden’s direction to conduct Operation Fly Formula. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing provided en route aircraft maintenance, aircrew support, command and control, and aerial port services to plan and execute the mission with urgency and safety.