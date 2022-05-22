Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521st AMOW, Total Force aircrew execute first Operation Fly Formula delivery

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    05.22.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Emma Quirk 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and a Total Force aircrew staged at Ramstein AB from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam prepare 78,000 pounds of infant formula for delivery from Europe to Indianapolis International Airport, Indiana for further distribution, May 22, 2022. U.S. Transportation Command expeditiously coordinated across federal agencies, including the Departments of Agriculture and Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration, to support U.S. President Joe Biden’s direction to conduct Operation Fly Formula. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing provided en route aircraft maintenance, aircrew support, command and control, and aerial port services to plan and execute the mission with urgency and safety.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844607
    VIRIN: 220522-F-MA528-065
    Filename: DOD_109012781
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st AMOW, Total Force aircrew execute first Operation Fly Formula delivery, by 1st Lt. Emma Quirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Ramstein Air Base
    USTRANSCOM
    521st AMOW
    721st APS
    Operation Fly Formula

