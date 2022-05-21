Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Academy Canine Water Rescue Demo at STA Castle Hill

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Crewmembers from Statin Castle Hill assisted the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue demonstration in Newport, Rhode Island, May 21, 2022. This organization trains dogs to work in service in conjunction with local lifeguards at all beaches, the United States Coast Guard, the Navy and the Marines and local law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844586
    VIRIN: 220521-G-CA140-108
    Filename: DOD_109012591
    Length: 00:06:22
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    This work, American Academy Canine Water Rescue Demo at STA Castle Hill, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    water rescue
    dogs

