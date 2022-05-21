American Academy Canine Water Rescue Demo at STA Castle Hill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Crewmembers from Statin Castle Hill assisted the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue demonstration in Newport, Rhode Island, May 21, 2022. This organization trains dogs to work in service in conjunction with local lifeguards at all beaches, the United States Coast Guard, the Navy and the Marines and local law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)