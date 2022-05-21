Crewmembers from Statin Castle Hill assisted the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue demonstration in Newport, Rhode Island, May 21, 2022. This organization trains dogs to work in service in conjunction with local lifeguards at all beaches, the United States Coast Guard, the Navy and the Marines and local law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Wyrick/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844586
|VIRIN:
|220521-G-CA140-108
|Filename:
|DOD_109012591
|Length:
|00:06:22
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Academy Canine Water Rescue Demo at STA Castle Hill, by PO1 Amanda Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT