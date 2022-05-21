Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    193rd Military Police Battalion individual weapons' qualification weekend

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Video by Spc. Clayton Eggan 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the Colorado Army National Guard 193rd Military Police Battalion participate in range operations and weapons qualification May 19-21, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Individual weapons qualification is an annual requirement for all U.S. Army Soldiers.

    Video by: U.S. Army Spc. Clayton Eggan
    Ammo: 00:00
    Firing: 00:06
    Ammo: 00:36
    193rd Flag: 00:43
    Static Weapon System: 00:50
    Ammo Point Sign: 00:56
    Raising Weapons: 01:02
    Firing Weapons: 01:12
    Tower: 01:46
    Clearing Pit Sign: 01:51
    Ammo: 01:56
    Static Weapons: 02:01
    Firing Weapons: 02:06
    Go Pro Footage: 02:08

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 13:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844582
    VIRIN: 220521-Z-PW693-1001
    Filename: DOD_109012374
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    This work, 193rd Military Police Battalion individual weapons' qualification weekend, by SPC Clayton Eggan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

