Members of the Colorado Army National Guard 193rd Military Police Battalion participate in range operations and weapons qualification May 19-21, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Individual weapons qualification is an annual requirement for all U.S. Army Soldiers.
Video by: U.S. Army Spc. Clayton Eggan
Ammo: 00:00
Firing: 00:06
Ammo: 00:36
193rd Flag: 00:43
Static Weapon System: 00:50
Ammo Point Sign: 00:56
Raising Weapons: 01:02
Firing Weapons: 01:12
Tower: 01:46
Clearing Pit Sign: 01:51
Ammo: 01:56
Static Weapons: 02:01
Firing Weapons: 02:06
Go Pro Footage: 02:08
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 13:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844582
|VIRIN:
|220521-Z-PW693-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109012374
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 193rd Military Police Battalion individual weapons' qualification weekend, by SPC Clayton Eggan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
