    2022 Best Combat Camera Competition Video Re-cap

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Thiem Huynh and Spc. Theoren Neal

    55th Signal Company (Combat Camera)   

    The 2022 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition is complete. The competition took place May 19 to May 23, 2022 at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Durant, Sgt. Thiem Huynh, Spc. Wesley Akers, Spc. Theoren Neal, Pfc. Ebony Neal, Pfc. Ciori Garcia)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 13:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844580
    VIRIN: 230524-A-A4437-1001
    Filename: DOD_109012310
    Length: 00:05:14
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 2022 Best Combat Camera Competition Video Re-cap, by SGT Thiem Huynh and SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

