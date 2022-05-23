The 2022 Spc. Hilda I. Clayton Best Combat Camera Competition is complete. The competition took place May 19 to May 23, 2022 at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia. The annual multi-day competition tests the physical, tactical and technical proficiency of visual information and public affairs specialists across the DOD and participating international competitors. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Durant, Sgt. Thiem Huynh, Spc. Wesley Akers, Spc. Theoren Neal, Pfc. Ebony Neal, Pfc. Ciori Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 13:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844580
|VIRIN:
|230524-A-A4437-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109012310
|Length:
|00:05:14
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2022 Best Combat Camera Competition Video Re-cap, by SGT Thiem Huynh and SPC Theoren Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Combat Camera (COMCAM)
LEAVE A COMMENT