The 104th Fighter Wing held the F-100 Memorial rededication ceremony May 20, 2022, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The F-100 monument was originally dedicated May 17, 1987 by the 104FW Chief Master Sergeant's Council. It continues to serve as a reminder of the 13 fallen Airmen's service to our community and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Randy Burlingame)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 12:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844575
|VIRIN:
|220521-D-WF052-292
|Filename:
|DOD_109012200
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 104th Fighter Wing holds F-100 Memorial, remembers fallen Barnestormers, by Randall Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT