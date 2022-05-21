Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104th Fighter Wing holds F-100 Memorial, remembers fallen Barnestormers

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Video by Randall Burlingame 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 104th Fighter Wing held the F-100 Memorial rededication ceremony May 20, 2022, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The F-100 monument was originally dedicated May 17, 1987 by the 104FW Chief Master Sergeant's Council. It continues to serve as a reminder of the 13 fallen Airmen's service to our community and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Randy Burlingame)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844575
    VIRIN: 220521-D-WF052-292
    Filename: DOD_109012200
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 104th Fighter Wing holds F-100 Memorial, remembers fallen Barnestormers, by Randall Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

