104th Fighter Wing holds F-100 Memorial, remembers fallen Barnestormers

The 104th Fighter Wing held the F-100 Memorial rededication ceremony May 20, 2022, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. The F-100 monument was originally dedicated May 17, 1987 by the 104FW Chief Master Sergeant's Council. It continues to serve as a reminder of the 13 fallen Airmen's service to our community and nation. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Randy Burlingame)