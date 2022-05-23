Benvenuto! CSG-10 welcomes Italian Navy Destroyer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 23, 2022) - Italian Navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) pulls into Naval Station Norfolk in advance of its upcoming participation in George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group's Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX). CSG-10 is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security and is preparing to deploy as the George H.W. Bush CSG. Its major command elements are the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and the Information Warfare Commander. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery)