    Benvenuto! CSG-10 welcomes Italian Navy Destroyer

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Montgomery 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (May 23, 2022) - Italian Navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio (D 554) pulls into Naval Station Norfolk in advance of its upcoming participation in George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group's Composite Unit Training Exercise (COMPTUEX). CSG-10 is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America's adversaries in support of national security and is preparing to deploy as the George H.W. Bush CSG. Its major command elements are the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and the Information Warfare Commander. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844562
    VIRIN: 220523-N-TC847-1001
    Filename: DOD_109012007
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Benvenuto! CSG-10 welcomes Italian Navy Destroyer, by PO3 Christine Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COMPTUEX
    George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group
    CSG-10
    ITS Caio Duilio

