    Fuel Cell Powered Trackless Moving Target Vehicle live-fire demo

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    GVSC engineers successfully conducted a Fuel Cell Powered Trackless Moving Target Vehicle live-fire demo at Camp Grayling, Mich.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844551
    VIRIN: 220524-A-LF333-021
    Filename: DOD_109011861
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel Cell Powered Trackless Moving Target Vehicle live-fire demo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

