    AERRs in Action: Fleet Subject Matter Expert of the Week, GSM AERR

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 4, 2022) Fleet Subject Matter Experts (FSMEs) from the Gas Turbine System Technician- Mechanical (GSM) Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) gather in Pensacola, Florida to review and develop exam content for the Navy-wide advancement exams in their respective rating. Chiefs, senior chiefs, and master chiefs interested in attending an Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR) can apply at MyNavy Portal (https://my.navy.mil/). After logging in, click "Professional Resources," then "Navy Advancement Center," then "Advancement Examination Readiness Review (AERR)."

    TAGS

    AERR
    Navy Advancement Center
    Advancement Examination Readiness Review
    NETPDC

