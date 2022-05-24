Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Port Dawg Memorial Run

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.24.2022

    Video by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen from Royal Air Force Mildenhall in held their annual Port Dawg Memorial Run on May 20, 2022.

    The run is an annual event that is career field-wide for air transportation Airmen and is held at aerial ports around the world during Transportation Week.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844547
    VIRIN: 220524-F-AB266-0001
    Filename: DOD_109011800
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: GB

    TAGS

    USAFE
    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

