    Signal Soldiers Perform Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions in the EST 2

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.17.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 39th Signal Battalion, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, practice Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions on the Training Support Center Benelux Engagement Skills Trainer 2, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 17, 2022. The EST allows Soldiers to perform PMI and other scenarios without the use of live ammunition. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 10:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844546
    VIRIN: 220517-A-BD610-7999
    Filename: DOD_109011775
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    This work, Signal Soldiers Perform Preliminary Marksmanship Instructions in the EST 2, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    39th Sig Bn
    2nd Sig Bde
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    2nd Theater Signal Brigade
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

