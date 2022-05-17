USAG Benelux Water Infrastructure Works - Week 2

A road roller compacts the gravel in order to create a sturdy foundation for the new access road of the water infrastructure upgrades on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 27, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
