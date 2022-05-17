Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Water Infrastructure Works - Week 2

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.17.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A road roller compacts the gravel in order to create a sturdy foundation for the new access road of the water infrastructure upgrades on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 27, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844539
    VIRIN: 220517-A-BD610-5999
    Filename: DOD_109011720
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USAG Benelux Water Infrastructure Works - Week 2, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether

