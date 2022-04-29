Sam Short Make-A-Wish BRoll Package

In 2018, Sam was diagnosed with spinal cancer. As part of Make-A-Wish America, Sam chose to stand on the yellow footprints in hopes of becoming a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)
