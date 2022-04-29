Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sam Short Make-A-Wish BRoll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    In 2018, Sam was diagnosed with spinal cancer. As part of Make-A-Wish America, Sam chose to stand on the yellow footprints in hopes of becoming a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 10:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844537
    VIRIN: 220429-M-BK403-691
    Filename: DOD_109011702
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sam Short Make-A-Wish BRoll Package, by LCpl Christopher McMurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Motivation
    Parris Island
    Marines
    Make-A-Wish
    Bootcamp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT