    Return of the Viper BN May '22 Part I / II

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    05.20.2022

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 1-3rd Attack Battalion "Viper", 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, return from the Baltic Region to the Home Town U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach. A formation of 16 AH-64D Apache Longbow helicopters flew in on Katterbach Army Air Field, where Soldiers' families were anticipating the arrival. Katterbach, Ansbach, Germany, May 20, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844529
    VIRIN: 220520-A-EX530-1002
    Filename: DOD_109011557
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: ANSBACH, DE 
    Hometown: ANSBACH, BY, DE

    This work, Return of the Viper BN May '22 Part I / II, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    7 ATC
    UHD
    7 ArmyTrainingCommand

