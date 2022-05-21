Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Guardians of the Granite State' Fitness Competition hosted by NH Army National Guard

    PEMBROKE, NH, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston 

    Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard

    The "Guardians of the Granite State" fitness competition is hosted by the New Hampshire Army National Guard and state law enforcement, an event designed to challenge high school juniors and seniors to meet rigorous police and military physical fitness standards May 21 at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, New Hampshire. The competition comprised events including push-ups, sit-ups, weighted sled drags, deadlifts and running. The 39th Army Band performed while athletes competed, and visitors interacted with various static vehicles and displays. Troopers and Soldiers participated in the various fitness events while also coaching and encouraging competitors. Prize money was awarded to top female and male competitors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844527
    VIRIN: 220521-Z-HA185-0002
    Filename: DOD_109011523
    Length: 00:10:09
    Location: PEMBROKE, NH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Guardians of the Granite State' Fitness Competition hosted by NH Army National Guard, by TSgt Charles Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

