'Guardians of the Granite State' Fitness Competition hosted by NH Army National Guard

The "Guardians of the Granite State" fitness competition is hosted by the New Hampshire Army National Guard and state law enforcement, an event designed to challenge high school juniors and seniors to meet rigorous police and military physical fitness standards May 21 at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, New Hampshire. The competition comprised events including push-ups, sit-ups, weighted sled drags, deadlifts and running. The 39th Army Band performed while athletes competed, and visitors interacted with various static vehicles and displays. Troopers and Soldiers participated in the various fitness events while also coaching and encouraging competitors. Prize money was awarded to top female and male competitors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 09:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844527
|VIRIN:
|220521-Z-HA185-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109011523
|Length:
|00:10:09
|Location:
|PEMBROKE, NH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
