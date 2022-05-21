'Guardians of the Granite State' Fitness Competition hosted by NH Army National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The "Guardians of the Granite State" fitness competition is hosted by the New Hampshire Army National Guard and state law enforcement, an event designed to challenge high school juniors and seniors to meet rigorous police and military physical fitness standards May 21 at the Edward Cross Training Center in Pembroke, New Hampshire. The competition comprised events including push-ups, sit-ups, weighted sled drags, deadlifts and running. The 39th Army Band performed while athletes competed, and visitors interacted with various static vehicles and displays. Troopers and Soldiers participated in the various fitness events while also coaching and encouraging competitors. Prize money was awarded to top female and male competitors. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Charles Johnston)