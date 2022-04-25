USAG Daegu Area 4 Fire Chief Michael Diehl describes the achievements of his team after winning the Best Medium Firehouse award for the IMCOM, IMCOM Pacific and AMC levels.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 01:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844521
|VIRIN:
|220425-A-MB765-825
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109011247
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|27, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AMC Best Medium Firehouse Award, by SGT Raymond Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
South Korea
Firefighters
Area 4
Daegu City
LEAVE A COMMENT