    AMC Best Medium Firehouse Award

    27, SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Raymond Valdez 

    AFN Daegu

    USAG Daegu Area 4 Fire Chief Michael Diehl describes the achievements of his team after winning the Best Medium Firehouse award for the IMCOM, IMCOM Pacific and AMC levels.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 01:39
    Location: 27, KR

    This work, AMC Best Medium Firehouse Award, by SGT Raymond Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

