    3d Reconnaissance Marines conduct live-fire training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.12.2022

    Video by Cpl. Ujian Gosun 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division conduct live-fire training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2022. This training strengthens essential skills necessary for rapid deployment within the Indo-Pacific region, and increases the unit’s proficiency and readiness in various reconnaissance missions. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ujian Gosun)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 00:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844511
    VIRIN: 220512-M-TU214-0003
    Filename: DOD_109011155
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Camp Hansen
    live-fire
    Marines
    Training
    3D MARDIV
    3d Reconnaissance Battalion

