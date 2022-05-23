Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ivy Week 2022: Utah Beach

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Trinity Carter 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division pull a 335-pound tire over two miles to finish the Utah Beach physical training event at Fort Carson, Colo., May 23. The Utah Beach event consisted of eight obstacles that challenged Soldiers to use teamwork and problem-solving skills to carry equipment through the finish line in remembrance of soldiers who died 78 years ago during D-Day. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trinity Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844499
    VIRIN: 220523-A-FF323-101
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109010798
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    TAGS

    4ID
    4th infantry division
    Fort Carson
    Soldiers
    Utah Beach
    Ivy Week

