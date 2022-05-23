Ivy Week 2022: Utah Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division pull a 335-pound tire over two miles to finish the Utah Beach physical training event at Fort Carson, Colo., May 23. The Utah Beach event consisted of eight obstacles that challenged Soldiers to use teamwork and problem-solving skills to carry equipment through the finish line in remembrance of soldiers who died 78 years ago during D-Day. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trinity Carter)