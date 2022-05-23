Soldiers assigned to 4th Infantry Division pull a 335-pound tire over two miles to finish the Utah Beach physical training event at Fort Carson, Colo., May 23. The Utah Beach event consisted of eight obstacles that challenged Soldiers to use teamwork and problem-solving skills to carry equipment through the finish line in remembrance of soldiers who died 78 years ago during D-Day. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Trinity Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 21:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844499
|VIRIN:
|220523-A-FF323-101
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109010798
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ivy Week 2022: Utah Beach, by SGT Trinity Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
