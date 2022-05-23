Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Carson Ivy Week 2022 Best Squad Competition Day 1 B-Roll

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Collin MacKown 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers compete in the Fort Carson Ivy Week 2022 Best Squad competition, and take on countless strenuous events spanning across multiple days to prove who is the best squad at Fort Carson, Colorado, on May 23, 2022. Soldiers are tested physically and mentally alongside their hand picked battle buddies in a squad of five to ensure the best fit team will be awarded Fort Carson's Best Squad of 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 21:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844496
    VIRIN: 220523-A-HJ987-001
    Filename: DOD_109010759
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Carson Ivy Week 2022 Best Squad Competition Day 1 B-Roll, by SPC Collin MacKown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry Division
    Best Squad Competition
    Battle Ready
    Ivy Week

