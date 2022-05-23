Fort Carson Ivy Week 2022 Best Squad Competition Day 1 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers compete in the Fort Carson Ivy Week 2022 Best Squad competition, and take on countless strenuous events spanning across multiple days to prove who is the best squad at Fort Carson, Colorado, on May 23, 2022. Soldiers are tested physically and mentally alongside their hand picked battle buddies in a squad of five to ensure the best fit team will be awarded Fort Carson's Best Squad of 2022.