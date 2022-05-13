125th Fighter Wing defenders welcome UK airmen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 125th Security Forces Squadron, Florida Air National Guard and the United Kindom's Royal Air Force trained jointly as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program May 5-20, 2022. MREP allows NATO militaries to gain cultural understanding, regional expertise and language proficiency and interoperability in a training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)