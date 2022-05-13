Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Fighter Wing defenders welcome UK airmen

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 125th Security Forces Squadron, Florida Air National Guard and the United Kindom's Royal Air Force trained jointly as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program May 5-20, 2022. MREP allows NATO militaries to gain cultural understanding, regional expertise and language proficiency and interoperability in a training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 19:11
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    ANG
    125th Fighter Wing
    Florida Air National Guard
    FLANG

