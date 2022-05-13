Airmen from the 125th Security Forces Squadron, Florida Air National Guard and the United Kindom's Royal Air Force trained jointly as part of the Military Reserve Exchange Program May 5-20, 2022. MREP allows NATO militaries to gain cultural understanding, regional expertise and language proficiency and interoperability in a training environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 19:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844480
|VIRIN:
|220523-Z-XV261-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109010469
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 125th Fighter Wing defenders welcome UK airmen, by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
