The 19th Airlift Wing's ROCKI 22-03 was the culmination event in a series of exercises designed to refine C-130 Lead Wing concepts, May 9-18, 2022. Exercise participants were tasked with simulating the deployment of a C2 Force Element to a main operating base in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to command and control MAF assets through a scenario that progressed from establishing initial operating capability, to operating in a communication degraded environment, to countering adversary actions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844479
|VIRIN:
|220523-F-XY725-809
|Filename:
|DOD_109010461
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ROCKI 22-03: 19th AW refines C-130 lead wing concept, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
