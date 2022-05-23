ROCKI 22-03: 19th AW refines C-130 lead wing concept

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 19th Airlift Wing's ROCKI 22-03 was the culmination event in a series of exercises designed to refine C-130 Lead Wing concepts, May 9-18, 2022. Exercise participants were tasked with simulating the deployment of a C2 Force Element to a main operating base in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to command and control MAF assets through a scenario that progressed from establishing initial operating capability, to operating in a communication degraded environment, to countering adversary actions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)