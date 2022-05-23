Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROCKI 22-03: 19th AW refines C-130 lead wing concept

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing's ROCKI 22-03 was the culmination event in a series of exercises designed to refine C-130 Lead Wing concepts, May 9-18, 2022. Exercise participants were tasked with simulating the deployment of a C2 Force Element to a main operating base in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility to command and control MAF assets through a scenario that progressed from establishing initial operating capability, to operating in a communication degraded environment, to countering adversary actions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 16:57
    Category: Package
    VIRIN: 220523-F-XY725-809
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Little Rock AFB
    C-130J
    19th Airlift Wing
    Lead Wing
    ROCKI 22-03
    C2 Force Element

