    MacDill Boom refuels father's last flight

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Andrews, a boom operator with the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, refuels his father's final flight on May 11, 2022.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 16:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844478
    VIRIN: 220511-F-OH732-555
    Filename: DOD_109010409
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    This work, MacDill Boom refuels father's last flight, by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    Cannon AFB
    USAF
    BOOM
    6 ARW

