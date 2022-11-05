MacDill Boom refuels father's last flight

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Andrews, a boom operator with the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, refuels his father's final flight on May 11, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 16:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844478
|VIRIN:
|220511-F-OH732-555
|Filename:
|DOD_109010409
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
