Sentry Savannah 22-1 was held at the Air Dominance Center, a combat readiness training center, located in Savannah, Georgia from May 2-15, 2022. Sentry Savannah is a joint total force integrated exercise that showcases the nation's combat fourth and fifth generation aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains our next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight, today. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood and Staff Sgt. Anthony Pham)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 16:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844475
|VIRIN:
|220523-Z-PJ280-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109010381
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
This work, Sentry Savannah 22-1: "Training for tomorrow's fight, today", by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
