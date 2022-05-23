Sentry Savannah 22-1: "Training for tomorrow's fight, today"

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844475" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sentry Savannah 22-1 was held at the Air Dominance Center, a combat readiness training center, located in Savannah, Georgia from May 2-15, 2022. Sentry Savannah is a joint total force integrated exercise that showcases the nation's combat fourth and fifth generation aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains our next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight, today. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood and Staff Sgt. Anthony Pham)