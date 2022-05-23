Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry Savannah 22-1: "Training for tomorrow's fight, today"

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Sentry Savannah 22-1 was held at the Air Dominance Center, a combat readiness training center, located in Savannah, Georgia from May 2-15, 2022. Sentry Savannah is a joint total force integrated exercise that showcases the nation's combat fourth and fifth generation aircraft readiness, tests the capabilities of our warfighters in a near-peer environment and trains our next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight, today. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood and Staff Sgt. Anthony Pham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844475
    VIRIN: 220523-Z-PJ280-2001
    Filename: DOD_109010381
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    f-16
    Fighter jets
    f-15
    f-22
    f-35
    SentrySav22

