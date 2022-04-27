Hawaii Army National Guard CERFP Exercise 2022

Hawaii Army National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) Search and Extraction Team conduct an evaluation exercise at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, from April 27 to April 29, 2022. On order, Hawaii National Guard CERFP responds to CBRNE incidents in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region IX within six hours of formal alert in order to assist local, state and federal agencies in conducting consequence management by providing capabilities to conduct casualty decontamination, medical triage and treatment, casualty search and extraction and fatality search and recovery in order to save lives and mitigate human suffering.
The Search and Extraction Team is light, mobile, highly trained and equipped to conduct search and rescue operations, entry into confined spaces, lift and haul objects, employ ropes and rigging and various pneumatic and power tools to breach and shore structures.
