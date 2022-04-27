Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii Army National Guard CERFP Exercise 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAPOLEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    Hawaii Army National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear, and Explosive Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) Search and Extraction Team conduct an evaluation exercise at Kalaeloa, Hawaii, from April 27 to April 29, 2022. On order, Hawaii National Guard CERFP responds to CBRNE incidents in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Region IX within six hours of formal alert in order to assist local, state and federal agencies in conducting consequence management by providing capabilities to conduct casualty decontamination, medical triage and treatment, casualty search and extraction and fatality search and recovery in order to save lives and mitigate human suffering.

    The Search and Extraction Team is light, mobile, highly trained and equipped to conduct search and rescue operations, entry into confined spaces, lift and haul objects, employ ropes and rigging and various pneumatic and power tools to breach and shore structures.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844458
    VIRIN: 220513-Z-UF566-1003
    Filename: DOD_109010069
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: KAPOLEI, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Army National Guard CERFP Exercise 2022, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    117th MPAD
    Hawaii national guard
    USARPAC
    CERFP
    Hawaii
    army
    training
    National Guard
    usarmy
    Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear
    Hing
    HIARNG
    unindopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT