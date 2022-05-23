4th Infantry Division Utah Beach Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



4th Infantry Division Soldiers rallied in the early morning with brigade, battalion, and company guidons to take part in a Utah Beach event on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2022. The Utah Beach event kicked off Ivy Week, a week dedicated to es-spirit-de-corps and comradery through competition, on Fort Carson. Competitors were challenged through eight muddy obstacles designed to test the teamwork and whits of all the Soldiers participating. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt Benjamin Northcutt, 4th Sustainment Brigade 4th Infantry Division)