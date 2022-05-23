Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division Utah Beach Event

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    4th Infantry Division Soldiers rallied in the early morning with brigade, battalion, and company guidons to take part in a Utah Beach event on Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2022. The Utah Beach event kicked off Ivy Week, a week dedicated to es-spirit-de-corps and comradery through competition, on Fort Carson. Competitors were challenged through eight muddy obstacles designed to test the teamwork and whits of all the Soldiers participating. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt Benjamin Northcutt, 4th Sustainment Brigade 4th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 14:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844455
    VIRIN: 220523-A-MQ814-0001
    Filename: DOD_109009898
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, 4th Infantry Division Utah Beach Event, by SSG Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    Teamwork
    Utah Beach

