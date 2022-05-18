Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We Wear It, You Should Too

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard members from Air Station Houston and Station Galveston demonstrate dawning a life jacket as part of their everyday safety gear in recognition of National Safe Boating Week May 18, 2022. National Safe Boating Week’s life jacket campaign, Wear It, encourages the use of life jackets for everyone aboard a vessel or paddle craft heading out on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 13:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844454
    VIRIN: 220518-G-VY010-1001
    Filename: DOD_109009885
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    This work, We Wear It, You Should Too, by PO2 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Texas
    Life Jackets
    National Safe Boating Week
    NSBW

