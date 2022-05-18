We Wear It, You Should Too

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard members from Air Station Houston and Station Galveston demonstrate dawning a life jacket as part of their everyday safety gear in recognition of National Safe Boating Week May 18, 2022. National Safe Boating Week’s life jacket campaign, Wear It, encourages the use of life jackets for everyone aboard a vessel or paddle craft heading out on the water. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson and Petty Officer 3rd Class Alejandro Rivera)