Vice Admiral Galinis Visits Norfolk Naval Shipyard's New Production Training Facility

Check out this video with Vice Admiral William Galinis, Commander of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), who recently visited Norfolk Naval Shipyard where he got to tour the new Production Training Facility planned to open in Summer 2022.



In addition, Galinis shared how he toured the waterfront, USS Toledo, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, and spoke with various levels of the workforce on Naval Sustainment System -- Shipyards (NSS-SY) and how NNSY plays a part in this corporate-wide Navy effort to improve the cost, scheduling, and performance across the four shipyards.



"Thank you for the work you do for our Navy and our country in maintaining and modernizing the submarines and aircraft carriers that we push through availabilities here at Norfolk Naval Shipyard," said Vice Admiral Galinis. "Your efforts, your work, the energy, the passion, the drive that you bring to the job everyday is needed now more than ever."