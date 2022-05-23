Fueling Performance - Decoding Labels

If you ever thought that nutrition labels were confusing, let LTC Bustillos guide you through them with today's video, Decoding Labels!
Visit our Official Website:
www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment
Visit our Facebook page at:
www.facebook.com/ARNGH2F
Visit our Instagram page at:
www.instagram.com/h2f_arng/
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|844435
|VIRIN:
|220523-A-AB135-869
|Filename:
|DOD_109009673
|Length:
|00:10:36
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT