Fueling Performance - Decoding Labels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844435" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

If you ever thought that nutrition labels were confusing, let LTC Bustillos guide you through them with today's video, Decoding Labels!



Visit our Official Website:

www.nationalguard.mil/leaderdevelopment



Visit our Facebook page at:

www.facebook.com/ARNGH2F



Visit our Instagram page at:

www.instagram.com/h2f_arng/